COVID vaccine handling: BJP leader files PIL in Bombay High Court against Maha govt

New Delhi: A BJP leader has filed a PIL in Bombay High Court against Maharashtra government for inept handling of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The BJP leader Ashish Shelar, in his PIL, has accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government for corruption in the management of the pandemic.

Worthwhile to mention that the Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had accused Maharashtra government of “poor administration” of coronavirus vaccines in the state. He alleged that Shiv Sena MPs were asking the Centre for more vaccines but 56 per cent of vaccines remained unused.

According to the Centre, the average COVID-19 vaccine wastage in India is at 6.5 per cent, with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh being on the top with 17.6 and 11.6 per cent wastage respectively. The government has called for optimal utilisation of the doses.

Maharashtra alone accounts for 61.8 per cent of the daily new cases with 17,864 cases, followed by Kerala with 1,970 while Punjab reported 1,463 new cases.