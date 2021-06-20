COVID Vaccination Slot For Cuttack City Reopens Today, Check Here

Cuttack: The online slot booking for Covishield vaccines in Cuttack city will be open today at 9 PM, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Sunday.

The residents of Cuttack for both 18 to 44 age group and those of 45 years and above will be given Covishield vaccines, the CMC informed.

The CMC emphasized through a tweet that, “Please visit the centre with the relevant ID and Appointment Slip.”

The slots will be available for only one day 21st June for the beneficiaries.

It also shared the link for slot booking Link: http://bit.ly/3bvNTXc