COVID Vaccination: Odisha Govt Introduces Offline Registration

Bhubaneswar: The next phase of the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination drive has commenced from today and the Co-WIN portal also started the self registration, who are above 60 and those above 45 years with comorbidities.

In order to prevent inconvenience to elderly persons in case there are any issues with Co-WIN portal, offline mode of registration was introduced by the Odisha Government on the first day of the third phase of the vaccination drive against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, has instructed all Collectors and CDMOs to take necessary measures for smooth inoculation of senior citizens

In a letter to all Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, CDMOs and PHOs, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said, “In case the team faces any issues with Co-WIN portal, you are can undertake COVID Vaccination of age-appropriate group of citizens in off-line mode to prevent inconvenience to elderly persons in queue.”

Once the Co-WIN portal functions normally, the data must be uploaded to the portal immediately, he added.

Mohapatra directed them to retain the following data/documents of each beneficiary: –

1. Mobile No

2. ID proof: Adhhar / voter ID card

3. ID number of ID proof

4. Name

5. Date of Birth

6. Gender

7. Co-morbidity certificate from RMP (for 45 to 59 Yrs)