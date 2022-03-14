Covid Vaccination For 12-14 Year Age Group & Precaution Dose For 60+ From March 16

New Delhi: The Covid-19 vaccination for children in the 12-14 years age group and the precaution dose’ for all those above 60 years is likely to begin from March 16, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

बच्चे सुरक्षित तो देश सुरक्षित! मुझे बताते हुए खुशी है की 16 मार्च से 12 से 13 व 13 से 14 आयुवर्ग के बच्चों का कोविड टीकाकरण शुरू हो रहा है। साथ ही 60+ आयु के सभी लोग अब प्रिकॉशन डोज लगवा पाएँगे। मेरा बच्चों के परिजनों व 60+ आयुवर्ग के लोगों से आग्रह है की वैक्सीन जरूर लगवाएँ। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 14, 2022

According to sources, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) has given its recommendation to begin the vaccination of children in the age group of 12-15.

In January this year, the government rolled out the vaccination drive for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.