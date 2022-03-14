Covid Vaccination
Covid Vaccination For 12-14 Year Age Group & Precaution Dose For 60+ From March 16

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: The Covid-19 vaccination for children in the 12-14 years age group and the precaution dose’ for all those above 60 years is likely to begin from March 16, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

According to sources, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) has given its recommendation to begin the vaccination of children in the age group of 12-15.

In January this year, the government rolled out the vaccination drive for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

