Covid vaccination drive to resume in Odisha from today

Bhubaneswar: Covid-19 vaccination will resume in different hospitals of Odisha from Thursday as a precautionary measure amid the increasing number of people being infected by different variants of the deadly virus across the globe.

Preparations for administering the second precautionary dose of Covid, as well as the booster dose, have been completed in all the districts of the state.

As many as 1 Lakh Covishield vaccine doses have reached Odisha under the National COVID19 vaccination programme.

The State Health department has asked people not to miss the chance of getting vaccinated in case they are due. The department has advised people to get booster dose as precaution as covid-19 threat continues to lurk.

As per the Odisha Health & Family Welfare department, the vaccination drive will be undertaken for those who have not received their second or precaution dose. Moreover, the drive will be for Covishield vaccine only.

The vaccination drive will be carried out at specific Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs) and District Headquarters Hospitals (DHHs) across Odisha.