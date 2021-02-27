COVID Vaccination At 22 Hospitals In Bhubaneswar: BMC Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary on Saturday informed that the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination will be launched at 22 hospitals in the State capital. Those include 12 government and 10 private hospitals.

The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination will start from March 1 across the State. Those above the age of 60, or above the age of 45 with existing illnesses that make them more vulnerable to the viral disease is eligible to be inoculated in the phase, said Chaudhary.

In the first phase that began on January 16, only healthcare and frontline workers were being vaccinated, he added.