COVID update: Odisha’s tally crosses 100-mark after over month

Bhubaneswar: While cases of fresh coronavirus continued to rise across the nation, Odisha’s COVID-19 tally crossed 100-mark after over a month.

Reportedly, 110 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Among the fresh cases, 64 are from the quarantine and 46 are instances of local contacts.

Covid-19 Report For 18th March:

New Positive Cases: 110

In quarantine: 64

Local contacts: 46

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 6 Balasore: 2 Bargarh: 4 Bhadrak: 1 Cuttack: 20 Deogarh: 2 Dhenkanal: 1 Ganjam: 6 Jagatsinghpur: 2 Jajpur: 5 Jharsuguda: 4 Kalahandi: 2 Kandhamal: 1 Khurda: 15 Koraput: 1 Mayurbhanj: 9 Nawarangpur: 2 Nuapada: 9 Puri: 3 Rayagada: 1 Sambalpur: 4 Sundargarh: 7 State Pool: 3

As per data: