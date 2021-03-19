COVID Odisha's tally
StateTop News

COVID update: Odisha’s tally crosses 100-mark after over month

By PragativadiNews 1 0

Bhubaneswar: While cases of fresh coronavirus continued to rise across the nation, Odisha’s COVID-19 tally crossed 100-mark after over a month.

Reportedly, 110 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Among the fresh cases, 64 are from the quarantine and 46 are instances of local contacts.

Covid-19 Report For 18th March:

  • New Positive Cases: 110
  • In quarantine: 64
  • Local contacts: 46

District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 6
  2. Balasore: 2
  3. Bargarh: 4
  4. Bhadrak: 1
  5. Cuttack: 20
  6. Deogarh: 2
  7. Dhenkanal: 1
  8. Ganjam: 6
  9. Jagatsinghpur: 2
  10. Jajpur: 5
  11. Jharsuguda: 4
  12. Kalahandi: 2
  13. Kandhamal: 1
  14. Khurda: 15
  15. Koraput: 1
  16. Mayurbhanj: 9
  17. Nawarangpur: 2
  18. Nuapada: 9
  19. Puri: 3
  20. Rayagada: 1
  21. Sambalpur: 4
  22. Sundargarh: 7
  23. State Pool: 3

As per data:

  • New recoveries: 66
  • Cumulative tested: 8736689
  • Positive: 338599
  • Recovered: 335923
  • Active cases: 705
PragativadiNews 1 2618 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking