COVID update: Odisha’s tally crosses 100-mark after over month

Bhubaneswar: While cases of fresh coronavirus continued to rise across the nation, Odisha’s COVID-19 tally crossed 100-mark after over a month.
Reportedly, 110 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Among the fresh cases, 64 are from the quarantine and 46 are instances of local contacts.
Covid-19 Report For 18th March:
- New Positive Cases: 110
- In quarantine: 64
- Local contacts: 46
District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 6
- Balasore: 2
- Bargarh: 4
- Bhadrak: 1
- Cuttack: 20
- Deogarh: 2
- Dhenkanal: 1
- Ganjam: 6
- Jagatsinghpur: 2
- Jajpur: 5
- Jharsuguda: 4
- Kalahandi: 2
- Kandhamal: 1
- Khurda: 15
- Koraput: 1
- Mayurbhanj: 9
- Nawarangpur: 2
- Nuapada: 9
- Puri: 3
- Rayagada: 1
- Sambalpur: 4
- Sundargarh: 7
- State Pool: 3
As per data:
- New recoveries: 66
- Cumulative tested: 8736689
- Positive: 338599
- Recovered: 335923
- Active cases: 705