Covid Update: Odisha Adds 4445 Fresh Cases, Four More Deaths

Bhubaneswar: In a huge spike, Odisha reported 4445 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Sundargarh logged a maximum of 722 cases.

Meanwhile, four more persons also succumbed to the deadly coronavirus in the past 24 hours. With this, the death toll in the State mounted to 1948.

New Positive Cases: 4445

In quarantine: 2574

Local contacts: 1871

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 87 Balasore: 123 Bargarh: 178 Bhadrak: 43 Balangir: 168 Boudh: 21 Cuttack: 251 Deogarh: 35 Dhenkanal: 20 Gajapati: 10 Ganjam: 62 Jagatsinghpur: 33 Jajpur: 58 Jharsuguda: 231 Kalahandi: 273 Kandhamal: 29 Kendrapada: 35 Keonjhar: 75 Khurda: 587 Koraput: 21 Malkangiri: 9 Mayurbhanj: 100 Nawarangpur: 127 Nayagarh: 50 Nuapada: 437 Puri: 219 Rayagada: 53 Sambalpur: 241 Sonepur: 22 Sundargarh: 722 State Pool: 125

