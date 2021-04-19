Covid Update: Odisha Adds 4445 Fresh Cases, Four More Deaths

Bhubaneswar: In a huge spike, Odisha reported 4445 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Sundargarh logged a maximum of 722 cases.
Meanwhile, four more persons also succumbed to the deadly coronavirus in the past 24 hours. With this, the death toll in the State mounted to 1948.
Data:
- New Positive Cases: 4445
- In quarantine: 2574
- Local contacts: 1871
District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 87
- Balasore: 123
- Bargarh: 178
- Bhadrak: 43
- Balangir: 168
- Boudh: 21
- Cuttack: 251
- Deogarh: 35
- Dhenkanal: 20
- Gajapati: 10
- Ganjam: 62
- Jagatsinghpur: 33
- Jajpur: 58
- Jharsuguda: 231
- Kalahandi: 273
- Kandhamal: 29
- Kendrapada: 35
- Keonjhar: 75
- Khurda: 587
- Koraput: 21
- Malkangiri: 9
- Mayurbhanj: 100
- Nawarangpur: 127
- Nayagarh: 50
- Nuapada: 437
- Puri: 219
- Rayagada: 53
- Sambalpur: 241
- Sonepur: 22
- Sundargarh: 722
- State Pool: 125
As per data:
- New recovery: 1309
- Cumulative tested: 9636052
- Positive:372703
- Recovered:346134
- Active case: 24568