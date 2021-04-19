Covid Update: Odisha
Covid Update: Odisha Adds 4445 Fresh Cases, Four More Deaths

Bhubaneswar: In a huge spike, Odisha reported 4445 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Sundargarh logged a maximum of 722 cases.

Meanwhile, four more persons also succumbed to the deadly coronavirus in the past 24 hours. With this, the death toll in the State mounted to 1948.

Data:

  • New Positive Cases: 4445
  • In quarantine: 2574
  • Local contacts: 1871

District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 87
  2. Balasore: 123
  3. Bargarh: 178
  4. Bhadrak: 43
  5. Balangir: 168
  6. Boudh: 21
  7. Cuttack: 251
  8. Deogarh: 35
  9. Dhenkanal: 20
  10. Gajapati: 10
  11. Ganjam: 62
  12. Jagatsinghpur: 33
  13. Jajpur: 58
  14. Jharsuguda: 231
  15. Kalahandi: 273
  16. Kandhamal: 29
  17. Kendrapada: 35
  18. Keonjhar: 75
  19. Khurda: 587
  20. Koraput: 21
  21. Malkangiri: 9
  22. Mayurbhanj: 100
  23. Nawarangpur: 127
  24. Nayagarh: 50
  25. Nuapada: 437
  26. Puri: 219
  27. Rayagada: 53
  28. Sambalpur: 241
  29. Sonepur: 22
  30. Sundargarh: 722
  31. State Pool: 125

As per data:

  • New recovery: 1309
  • Cumulative tested: 9636052
  • Positive:372703
  • Recovered:346134
  • Active case: 24568
