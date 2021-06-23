COVID Update: India Reports 50,848 New Cases, 1,358 Deaths

New Delhi: India on Wednesday recorded 50,848 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,358 deaths due to the infection.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 68,817 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,89,94,855.

The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,00,28,709, with 6,43,194 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,90,660.

Meanwhile, India achieved a “historic milestone” on June 21 – 88.09 lakh vaccine doses were administered in 24 hours.

There are over 40 cases of the ‘delta plus’ variant of the virus – a mutated version first detected in India last year – in the country.