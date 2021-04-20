COVID Update: India Records Highest Single-Day Deaths At 1,761

New Delhi: India registered over 2.59 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry’s latest update. This is the second straight that the country is reporting over two lakh cases.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the deadly infection stands at 180,550 with a record 1,761 daily new fatalities, the data showed.

As per the latest update, the total number of cases now stands at more than 1.53 crore.

India’s count of active cases stood at 20,31,977, while the number of recoveries recorded since the beginning of the outbreak reached 1,31,08,582, the data showed.

The top five states that have registered the maximum cases in the past 24 hours are Maharashtra (58,924 cases), followed by Uttar Pradesh (28,211 cases), and Delhi (23,686 cases), Karnataka (15,785 cases) and Chhattisgarh (13,834 cases).

54.2 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases are reported from these five states, with Maharashtra alone responsible for 22.74 per cent of the new cases.