Covid update: Daily new cases in India fall below 50,000

New Delhi: India recorded 48,698 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,183 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 64,818 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,91,93,085.

The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,01,83,143 with 5,95,565 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,94,493.

