COVID Update: 10 New Cases Reported In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: At least 10 new COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the new COVID-19 positive cases, 4 were identified from Quarantine Case while six others are Local Contact Case. This apart, 6 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 32,043 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 87 are active cases while 31,686 persons have recovered and 249 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

