COVID Threat: Utkal University Mid-Semester Exams Postponed

Bhubaneswar: The mid-semester examinations conducted by the Utkal University have been postponed after Covid positive cases were detected here.

As per reports, two students of Biotechnology Department and an employee of the varsity tested positive for COVID-19.

The examinations have been deferred until further notice. Decisions regarding the exams will be taken after improvement in the COVID-19 situation.

Besides, the various departments and hostels will be sanitized in view of the detection of new COVID-19 cases on the campus.

Reportedly, COVID-19 testing of students will be carried out with the help of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).