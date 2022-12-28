Covid threat: US weighs restrictions for Chinese travellers

Washington: The United States is considering entry restrictions for travellers from China, as officials express concern about a lack of transparency about the country’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak.

“There are mounting concerns in the international community on the ongoing COVID-19 surges in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data, being reported from the PRC,” US officials said on Tuesday, local time, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

The lack of genomic data makes it “increasingly difficult for public health officials to ensure that they will be able to identify any potential new variants and take prompt measures to reduce the spread,” the US officials said.

The comments come after Japan, India and Malaysia stepped up measures for arrivals from China, citing surging cases.