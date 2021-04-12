Covid Threat: Sundargarh Admin Asks People Not To Visit Govt Offices

Sundargarh: The Covid-19 situation in Sundargarh seems to be spiralling out of control. Following this, Sundargarh district administration has requested people not to visit government offices including sub-registrar offices, tehsils and block offices unless there is an emergency.

We request everyone not to visit government offices unless there is utmost emergency, including sub registrar offices, tahsils and block offices. We request all to cooperate in this regard. Call district and rourkela call centres or drop a msg here for any immediate help. — Collector and DM, Sundargarh (@DMSundargarh) April 11, 2021



The daily test positivity rate (TPR) of Sundargarh has jumped from about 4.8 per cent last week to a whopping 17 per cent. The surge in infections has emerged as a challenge for the administration which is struggling with acute shortage of beds and vaccine scarcity.

With the Steel City, Rourkela, at the epicenter of the virus spread, Rourkela Municipal Corporation and police have beefed up enforcement drive.