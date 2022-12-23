Covid Threat! Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers today

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with health ministers of states and Union territories today (December 23) over rising COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world.

Mandaviya made a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday (December 22) on India’s preparedness.

“We are constantly monitoring the situation. There are no direct flights between China and India but people come via other routes,” he said.

As China and some other countries witness a surge in Covid cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against complacency, called for strict vigil and directed that the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports, be strengthened.

“Covid is not over yet,” Modi reiterated at a high-level Covid review meeting and urged people to wear masks in crowded places.