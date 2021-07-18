COVID Threat: Enforcement To Be Stepped Up In Twin City

Bhubaneswar: In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the Twin City, the Commissionerate Police has planned to increase enforcement in the Cuttack & Bhubaneswar.

Even after taking the covid vaccination jabs, people are reportedly testing positive for the virus. However, the risk of vaccinated persons becoming severely infected with the virus remains low.

Necessary steps were adopted by the health department as the impact of a Covid wave lasts up to a couple of months, Odisha health director Bijaya informed.

Mahapatra also stated that denizens flouting Covid norms will worsen the pandemic situation.