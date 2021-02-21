COVID Threat: Closure Of Educational Institutes, Lockdown If Emergency Arises, Says Minister Samir Dash

Bhubaneswar: The School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Sunday said that even as the COVID-19 situation is under control, the people should strictly follow the COVID guidelines.

The State has achieved success in battle against COVID-19. Though there is no such threat in Odisha, the possible resurgence of COVID could not be taken casually, the Minister said.

When asked whether the government will order for closure of schools, the Minister said, the schools are operating as per the SOP. The department is reviewing the situation. We may consider for the closure of schools and lockdown will be imposed if there any situation arises.

The schools for Class 9 to 11 students have reopened to facilitate them to prepare well for the upcoming Board examinations. The classes are being conducted with strict enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines and other SOP issued by the Health Department and State government.

The Minister has further stated that no decision has been taken yet on the reopening of schools for class 1 to 8 in the State.

Earlier on Saturday, the Odisha government cautioned people to follow the pandemic protocol strictly in order to avoid the possible return of lockdown situation in the State.