Covid Surge: PM Modi Likely To Hold Meeting With CMs On Jan 13

New Delhi: Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a high-level meeting with chief ministers of all states on Thursday.

On the other hand, fresh curbs have been imposed in various parts of the country to check the spread of the highly transmissible virus.

The prime minister has held numerous meetings with chief ministers to spearhead India’s response to the disease since its outbreak in 2020.

In the last 24 hours, India reported 1,68,063 new Covid-19 infections.

The top five states that registered maximum cases are Maharashtra with 33,470 cases, followed by West Bengal with 19,286 cases, Delhi with 19,166 cases, Tamil Nadu with 13,990 cases and Karnataka with 11,698 cases.

India added 428 new Omicron cases on Tuesday, taking the overall caseload to 4,461, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health. Of which 1,711 patients have been recovered or discharged. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,247 Omicron cases, followed by Rajasthan 645, Delhi 546, Karnataka 479, Kerala 350 and Uttar Pradesh 275.