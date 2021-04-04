COVID Surge: PM Modi Holds High-Level Meeting With Officials

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a high-level meeting with senior officials and reviewed coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related issues and the vaccination process.

The cabinet secretary, the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, the health secretary, and Dr Vinod Paul, a NITI Aayog member, were among officials who attended the “high-level meeting”.

India reported 93,249 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the biggest one-day surge since September 19 last year, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s data. The country’s tally has now shot past the 12.48 million mark and the ministry’s dashboard displayed 12,485,509 cases at 8am.

With 513 new Covid-19 related fatalities, the death toll has risen to 164,623. According to the health ministry, a total of 7,59,79,651 people have been vaccinated across the country against Covid-19 till now.

India is currently the third-worst country hit by the pandemic, just behind the United States of America and Brazil, as per the John Hopkins University’s global Covid-19 tracker.

The number of new cases being reported in India is more than any other country, and is higher, on average, than the number of new infections in the United States.