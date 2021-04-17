Odisha COVID
Covid Surge! Odisha Logs 3144 New Positive Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha logged 3144 new positive cases of Covid-19 were in the last 24 hours, reported the Information & Public Relations Department on Saturday.

Among the new cases, 1823 are in quarantine and 1321 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 364594. District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

  1. Angul: 49
  2. Balasore: 28
  3. Bargarh: 156
  4. Bhadrak: 51
  5. Balangir: 92
  6. Boudh: 7
  7. Cuttack: 140
  8. Deogarh: 21
  9. Dhenkanal: 1
  10. Gajapati: 67
  11. Ganjam: 44
  12. Jagatsinghpur: 18
  13. Jajpur: 76
  14. Jharsuguda: 119
  15. Kalahandi: 53
  16. Kandhamal: 13
  17. Kendrapada: 15
  18. Keonjhar: 128
  19. Khurda: 497
  20. Koraput: 18
  21. Malkangiri: 4
  22. Mayurbhanj: 68
  23. Nawarangpur: 96
  24. Nayagarh: 29
  25. Nuapada: 395
  26. Puri: 129
  27. Rayagada: 44
  28. Sambalpur: 149
  29. Sonepur: 4
  30. Sundargarh: 523
  31. State Pool: 110
