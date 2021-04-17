Covid Surge! Odisha Logs 3144 New Positive Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha logged 3144 new positive cases of Covid-19 were in the last 24 hours, reported the Information & Public Relations Department on Saturday.
Among the new cases, 1823 are in quarantine and 1321 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 364594. District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
- Angul: 49
- Balasore: 28
- Bargarh: 156
- Bhadrak: 51
- Balangir: 92
- Boudh: 7
- Cuttack: 140
- Deogarh: 21
- Dhenkanal: 1
- Gajapati: 67
- Ganjam: 44
- Jagatsinghpur: 18
- Jajpur: 76
- Jharsuguda: 119
- Kalahandi: 53
- Kandhamal: 13
- Kendrapada: 15
- Keonjhar: 128
- Khurda: 497
- Koraput: 18
- Malkangiri: 4
- Mayurbhanj: 68
- Nawarangpur: 96
- Nayagarh: 29
- Nuapada: 395
- Puri: 129
- Rayagada: 44
- Sambalpur: 149
- Sonepur: 4
- Sundargarh: 523
- State Pool: 110