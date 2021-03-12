Covid surge: Maharashtra govt imposes night curfew in Panvel till March 22

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday imposed night curfew in Panvel after imposing lockdowns in Aurangabad and Kalyan Dombivli to contain coronavirus.

Reports said the night curfew in Panvel comes into effect from today and will remain in place till March 22. The curfew will be imposed every night between 11 pm and 5 am.

Schools, colleges and coaching institutes have been shut. The Class 10 and Class 12 will, however, remain operational in view of forthcoming board exams to begin in two months. The Maharashtra government has banned all types of sports competitions and tournaments till March 22.

Essential items like milk, vegetable, fruits, newspapers and establishments and persons and their vehicles providing essential services will be exempted from the travel ban. A complete lockdown has also been announced in the Nagpur city area from March 15 to March 21 in view of rising Covid infections.

Maharashtra on Thursday has recorded 14,317 coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, according to official data.