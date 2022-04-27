Covid Surge: Kerala Govt Makes Wearing Of Masks Mandatory
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday made wearing of masks mandatory amid a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.
Violation to the rule will be punishable, the government said in the latest order.
Earlier, Kerala health minister Veena George said that there was to immediate concern but the government would “continue to remain vigilant since other states are reporting an increase in the number of cases”.
