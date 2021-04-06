COVID surge: Complete lockdown imposed in Durg in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The authorities have clamped a complete lockdown across Durg district in Chhattisgarh from today to break the chain of COVID-19 infection.

The lockdown will remain in place till April 14, the district authorities said.

Reports said a 9-day lockdown in view of the alarming spike in coronavirus cases in the district. The decision for lockdown was taken after a meeting with the officials in the district. All the borders of the district will remain sealed and those wishing to enter Durg will have to obtain e-passes.

All liquor shops will remain closed, but milk vendors who distribute milk at home will be allowed to work from 6 am to 7 am.

The authorities have allowed Board and competitive examinations with adherence to coronavirus norms. The lockdown will be strictly implemented and a large number of police personnel will be deployed on 24-hour duty at district borders.