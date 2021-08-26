Covid Spike! India Clocks 46,164 Fresh Cases, 607 Deaths in 24 Hours

New Delhi: In the past 24 hours, India recorded 46,164 fresh cases and deaths from COVID-19 rose by 607, as per the health ministry’s data.

The country’s overall case load now stands at 3.25 crore, while total fatalities are at 4.36 lakhs, according to the health ministry.

As per data:

Total cases: 3,25,58,530

Total recoveries: 3,17,88,440

Active cases: 3,33,725

Death toll: 436365

Total vaccinated: 60,38,46,475 (80,40,407) in last 24 hrs

India needs to average almost one crore doses per day till the end of the year to reach the target of fully vaccinating the entire adult population.