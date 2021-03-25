COVID Situation In Odisha Is Better As Compared To Other States: ILS Director

Bhubaneswar: Even as the COVID situation in States like Maharashtra and Punjab deteriorating day by day, the situation in Odisha is better, said ILS director Dr Ajay Parida today.

Addressing a presser here today, Parida said one COVID patient with ‘double mutant’ and 3 cases of N440K mutants, which is not so infectious and dangerous, have been traced in State so far.

Covid strain was found in 3 UK returnees in December, last year, and they have recovered now, he added.

In the recent past, India has already reported different mutants of the COVID-19 virus. These include the UK virus strain, the variant from Brazil and the South African strain.

As of March 24, UK, South African and Brazilian variants of the coronavirus have infected 795 people in India. Of the 395 new mutant virus cases reported since March 18, at least 326 are from Punjab and have been identified as the strain that originated in the United Kingdom late last year.