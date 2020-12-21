COVID scare: Tamil Nadu bans gathering on New Year celebrations

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government on Monday banned new year celebrations at beaches, resorts, hotels and pubs following coronavirus scare.

The latest directive from Tamil Nadu government said hotels and restaurants cannot host any celebrations on New Year. The state government’s decision came after Tamil Nadu recorded 1,114 cases and 15 deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend.

Meanwhile, yet another version of the pandemic has surfaced after a new COVID-19 strain was reported in the UK. India as well as several other countries across the globe have suspended flights to the UK.

The Civil Aviation Ministry said on Twitter that: “Considering the prevailing situation in the UK, Govt. of India has decided that all flights originating from the UK to India to be suspended till 31st December 2020 (23.59 hours)”.