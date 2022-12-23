Covid Scare: Odisha Health Department To Meet Today

Bhubaneswar: In view of rising Covid 19 cases globally, especially China, Odisha government is scheduled to convene a high level meeting on Friday to discuss the situation and precautionary measures to tackle a possible wave of the pandemic.

The meeting to be chaired by Health Director Bijay Mohapatra will be attended by authorities of all Medical colleges, RMRC officials and other health officials. The possible measures to ward off the Covid wave will be the key subject to be discussed.

Public Health Director Niranjn Mishra has advised people to follow appropriate covid behavior to keep away from lockdown and shut down even though the situation in the country is not alarming.

The immunity of Indian people is much better than others. There is no need to panic, he added.

The meeting will feature the Hockey world cup and New Year celebration today, Mishra pointed out.

Testing and genome sequencing are the key focus area for the State now, he maintained.

Vaccination programme has been stopped in the State currently. The Centre has not taken any call on the fourth dose of the covid vaccine, Mishra continued.

Odisha is testing 6,000 sampled every day. The testing may be increased in future, if needed, he informed.