Covid Scare In Odisha: Restrictions Imposed On Festivals, Religious Events

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Odisha Government today imposed restrictions on observance of various festivals and religious events falling in the month of April.

Reportedly, congregations in public places during festivals and religious events like Good Friday, Easter, Pana Sankranti, Jhamu Yatra, Danda Yatra and Ram Navami, that are falling in April, have been prohibited, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued a fresh order imposing restrictions.

“During the religious events, people usually congregate and get in touch with each other. Such congregations have a potential to cause spread of the virus,” the SRC said.

Besides, religious rituals in churches/ temples/ places of worship will continue with limited people with adherence to Covid protocols.

The SRC also directed Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to impose appropriate restrictions on entry of devotees into churches, temples and other religious places to mark the occasions considering their local conditions. They have been asked to decide the number of persons to attend any such religious ritual / festival in their respective jurisdictions with strict adherence to COVID guidelines.

Persons found violating the order will be punished under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other relevant laws, the official cautioned.