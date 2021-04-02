Covid Scare In Odisha: Concerned District Officials Directed To Step Up Healthcare Infrastructure

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has asked the concerned officials of the districts bordering Chhattisgarh to step up healthcare infrastructure in their respective areas to deal with the emerging situation that is likely to worsen following a surge in the Covid-19 cases.

Districts like Nuapada, Bargarh, Sundargarh and Kalahandi have turned into the epicenters of the resurgence in Covid-19 cases because of the interstate movement of people to Chhattisgarh.

Keeping in view the situation, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra has directed the concerned healthcare authorities to conduct aggressive testing and contact tracing of the infected persons.

The district authorities have been directed to keep hospital beds ready with the required oxygen supply to meet any eventualities.

Besides, authorities at SCB Medical College and Hospital have also been asked to keep as many as 250 beds ready.

The bed strength in Bhubaneswar will also be increased as per the requirement.

Notably, Twin City also recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the spread of the virus in some educational institutions.