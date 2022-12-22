Covid Scare: Centre Sets Revised Guidelines For International Arrivals

New Delhi: In view of the sudden surge in Covid 19 cases in China and other countries, India has revised its guidelines for international arrivals. The revised norms will come to force from Saturday.

All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their Country.

Use of masks is mandatory in flights/travel and at all points of entry.

Any passenger having symptoms of COVID-19 during travel should be isolated as per standard protocol in the flight.

On arrival Norms

De-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing.

Thermal screening should be done in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry.

The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol (as above).

Post Arrival Protocols

A sub-section (2% of the total passengers in the flight) shall undergo random post arrival testing at the airport on arrival.

Such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the concerned airlines (preferably from different countries). They will submit the samples and shall be allowed to leave the airport thereafter.

If such travellers’ samples are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network.

They shall be treated/isolated as per laid down standard protocol.

All travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival also shall report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number in case they have any symptoms suggestive.