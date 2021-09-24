Covid scare: BMC seals office of the Judicial Complex

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed the office of rhe Judicial Complex in the State capital after detection of fresh Covid cases.

Reportedly, thd office is closed off for a period of three days in view of detection of series of Covid-19 positive cases.

The detected covid positive persons are directed to remain in isolation at their respective residences. Further, the concerned authorities of the offices are to intimate the BMC in case of symptoms observed in other staffs.

A RT-PCR camp will be conducted for all officials and staffers of Judicial complex on 27th September.