COVID Rules Thrown To Winds During BJD MLA’s Father’s Death Anniversary

Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 guidelines in place to curb the spread of infection was blatantly violated during the father’s death anniversary of BJD MLA from Ganjam’s Surada, Purna Chandra Swain.

According to allegations, Covid rules were flouted during the feast at his native village Amrutula. While Covid protocols allow only 25 attendants in a marriage and death anniversary, a huge crowd was allegedly seen during the feast.

Barring a few people, most of the attendants were found without masks while social distancing norms were blatantly violated during MLA Swain’s father’s death anniversary, it was alleged.

The MLA reportedly held a blood donation camp and inaugurated Smruti Mandap on the same day.

Notably, some days ago, a video had also gone viral on social media where BJD MLA from Chandbali, Byomakesh Ray was seen violating the pandemic guidelines by dancing at a marriage procession.