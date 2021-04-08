Covid Resurgence! BMC Commissioner On Night Curfew, Lockdown & More

Bhubaneswar: While the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has issued a set of guidelines, BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary has cleared the air about several aspects regarding the Covid situation in State Capital.

Briefing media persons, the BMC Commissioner said, “Night curfew, shutdown and lockdown are not planned for the time being and the authorities are on alert over the surge in coronavirus cases. Strict enforcement, micro containment, and generating awareness to curb transmission of the virus are the measures that are being adopted. We have joined hands with the Commissionerate Police to tighten the enforcement.”

In view of the increase in COVID-19 positive cases, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have directed students to vacate the hostels after Odisha government suspended classes of standard IX and XI students.

The civic body has directed the institution authorities to ask students to vacate the hostel premise immediately who have appeared their examinations and no examination are due.

This has been informed by BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

Beside, Chaudhary also informed that Beds at SUM hospital has been increased to 250 from 150.