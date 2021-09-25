COVID: Quad Countries Pledge To Donate Over 1.2 Bn Vaccine Doses Globally

Washington: The Quad countries — the United States, India, Japan, and Australia pledged to donate more than 1.2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses globally, in addition to the vaccines financed through Covax.

“COVID has caused continued global suffering; climate crisis has accelerated; regional security has become ever-more complex, testing all of our countries individually and together. But cooperation remains unflinching,” the quadrilateral group said in a joint statement.

According to the statement as quoted by the White House, 79 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have already been delivered to the Indo-Pacific region.

Besides this, the Quad nations also welcomed Biological E LTD’s production.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday held the Quad leaders’ meeting. It was hosted by the US leader.

The Quad leaders also committed to better preparations for a pandemic in future. “We will continue to build coordination for health-security efforts in the Indo-Pacific, and we will jointly conduct at least one pandemic preparedness tabletop or exercise in 2022,” they said.