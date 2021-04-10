COVID Protocol Enforcement Drive: Odisha Police Collect Fines On The Third Day

Bhubaneswar: Acting on State Government’s order to enforce COVID-19 guidelines, Odisha Police has collected a fine amount of over Rs 38 lakh from violators in the last 24 hours in the State.

On the third day of the special Covid enforcement drive, Odisha Police acted against 12145 violators of mask usage and social distancing rules and collected a fine of Rs. 38, 98, 250 in the last 24 hours.

Intensifying the COVID-19 enforcement drive, cumulatively, in three days, action has been taken against 33,346 violators of Covid protocols in the State and penal fines amounting to Rs. 90, 67, 600 have been collected.

<>

On third day of the special Covid enforcement drive, Odisha Police acted against 12145 violators of mask usage and social distancing rules and collected fine of Rs. 38, 98, 250/- in last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/JMCeKuu42Y — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) April 10, 2021



</>

Worth mentioning that the State Government has instructed the authorities to strictly enforce the COVID-19 guidelines across the State for 10 days with effect from April 7 to 17 to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Besides, Odisha Government doubled the penalty for violation of COVID-19 Regulations, 2020.

The violators (not wearing masks) will be penalised Rs 2,000 for their first two offences. Thereafter, the repeat offender will need to cough up Rs 5,000 for the subsequent violations, it stated.