COVID-Positive Railway Employee ‘Hangs’ Self

Rayagada: A railway employee, who had tested positive for COVID-19, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his quarters.

The incident has been reported from Railway Colony in Rayagada town on Sunday.

According to sources, the deceased had gone to his native village in the neighbouring state to celebrate Holi in March.

However, later, he developed flu symptoms and underwent tests following which he was detected with Malaria. Despite three-day medication, the flu symptoms persisted.

After undergoing rapid antigen test at the district headquarters hospital, he was found to be Covid positive.

Though he was under home isolation on the advice of the doctor, he was found dead the next morning.

Spotting the hanging body, locals informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials. The RPF later alerted the family members of the deceased about the same.

Reportedly, the body of the deceased will be examined after the arrival of the family members on Monday, Railway officials said.