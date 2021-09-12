Covid patient in ECMO unit of SCB hospital dies

Cuttack: A critical COVID-19 patient from Kendrapara’s Pattamundai, who was put on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack, succumbed while undergoing treatment here.

Survival chances of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilation, whose lungs are leaking air, are next to zero.

ECMO, pumps and oxygenates a patient’s blood outside the body, allowing the organs to rest. However, the encouraging results with ECMO didn’t last long.

ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) machines are used for the treatment of critically ill Covid patients, who can’t survive without continued ventilator support due to severe lung damage. It is also required for the treatment of patients with post-Covid complications. ECMO replaces the functions of the heart and lungs when the lungs cannot provide enough oxygen or get rid of enough carbon dioxide from the body, and when the heart cannot pump enough blood into the body.