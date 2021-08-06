Covid Patient Falls From Fourth Floor Of SCB Hospital, Dies

Cuttack: A Covid-19 positive patient undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital allegedly fell off the fourth floor of the hospital and died.

The deceased was a resident of Mayurbhanj district and was admitted to the SCB on Wednesday after testing positive for Covid-19.

As per available reports, he fell from a window of the fourth floor and was immediately rushed to the casualty ward of the hospital by the security guards as he sustained critical injuries on his head.

However, he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the exact circumstances that led to the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Notable, a 73-year-old Covid patient identified as Dhruba Charan Behera of Paramhans area under Kandarpur police limits in Cuttack district undergoing treatment at SCB Hospital died after collapsing in the toilet on Tuesday night.