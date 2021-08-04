Covid Patient Dies After Fatal Slip In Hospital’s Toilet

Cuttack: A Covid positive man admitted in SCB Medical College and Hospital died after slipping in the toilet of the medical institution.

The deceased has been identified as Dhruvcharan Behera of Paramhans area.

As per reports, Dhruvcharan was admitted to the hospital after he felt chest pain. Later, he was admitted to the COVID ward after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Later, Dhruvchandra’s son Ramchandra called him to enquire about his wellbeing. However, he did not answer the call. Following this, Ramchandra reached the hospital and found his father on the toilet’s floor.

He immediately picked up his father and called the doctors for treatment. However, the doctors declared him dead. Ramchandra later accused the hospital authorities of medical negligence, which allegedly led to his father’s death.

Following this, the deceased’s son lodged a written complaint at the Mangalabagh police station.