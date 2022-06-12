COVID: Over 193.53 crore vaccine doses provided to states, UTs

New Delhi: Over 193.53 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category, informed the Ministry of Health and Family welfare.

More than 13.91 Cr (13,91,16,155) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.”