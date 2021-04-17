COVID Norms Violators To Face Severe Punishment: Police Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: In order to break the chain of COVID-19 infection, night curfew will come into force in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from today 9 pm to 5 am of the next day until further orders.

Twin City Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi said 25 check-points will be set up in Bhubaneswar to enforce the order of the state government relating to coronavirus. He said 60 officers and 10 platoons of the police force will be pressed into service for enforcement of the night curfew restriction in the State Capital city from 9 pm till 5 am.

The Police Commissioner has warned of stern action against COVID norms violators. He, however, said that persons engaged in essential services need not show special passes and their I-Cards will be sufficient enough for transit.

Priyadarshi said Cuttack will have 23 checkpoints and PCR vans will be making rounds of the city to ensure that night curfew is maintained properly.

The Twin City Police Commissioner further stated that people will be made aware of about night curfew from 8 pm onwards and those found violating Covid norms will be punished.