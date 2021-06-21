COVID Norms Violations: Odisha Police Collect Over Rs 18 L Fine In 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police has collected penalty of more than Rs 18 lakh from people for violating COVID-19 norms enforced to stem the spread of Covid-19 in the State so far.

According to the data shared by the state police headquarters, altogether 1 case was registered for Covid rule violation and 20 people have been arrested. Besides, 313 vehicles have been seized, the data read.

From morning of 20.06.2021 to morning of 21.06.2021, 1 case regd, 20 people arrested, 313 vehicles seized, Rs. 18,66,600/- fine collected by #OdishaPolice for violation of #COVID19 guidelines.#Covid19 is still with us. Obey Covid rules, stay safe. — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) June 21, 2021

Recently, the government had asked the police to check and ensure strict compliance with COVID safety protocols, such as wearing of masks without fail, maintaining physical distance in public places, workplaces and educational institutions.