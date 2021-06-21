COVID Norms Violations
State

COVID Norms Violations: Odisha Police Collect Over Rs 18 L Fine In 24 Hrs

By PragativadiNews 5 0

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police has collected penalty of more than Rs 18 lakh from people for violating COVID-19 norms enforced to stem the spread of Covid-19 in the State so far.

According to the data shared by the state police headquarters, altogether 1 case was registered for Covid rule violation and 20 people have been arrested. Besides, 313 vehicles have been seized, the data read.

<>

</>

Recently, the government had asked the police to check and ensure strict compliance with COVID safety protocols, such as wearing of masks without fail, maintaining physical distance in public places, workplaces and educational institutions.

PragativadiNews 4199 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Breaking