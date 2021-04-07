COVID Norms Violation: Over Rs 24 L Fine Collected, 27 Held

Cuttack: In a special drive, the Odisha Police on Wednesday collected Rs 24,91,300 as fine for violating coronavirus guidelines in different parts of the State.

Police said 27 persons were arrested and 870 vehicles seized during the special drive to put a curb on rising coronavirus.

In a tweet, Odisha Police has urged all to be careful and be safe. It may be noted that night curfews have been clamped in 10 districts to check the spread of coronavirus.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged the people of Odisha to adhere to all Covid guidelines announced by the government to keep the dreaded virus at bay.