COVID Norms Violation: Odisha Police Collects Rs 27.64 Lakh Fine, Arrests 21

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police have collected fines amounting to Rs 27.64 lakh for violation of COVID norms in different parts of the state on Tuesday.

As many as 21 violators have been arrested in this connection and 900 vehicles were seized, according to a tweet by Odisha Police.

From morning of 05.04.2021 to morning of 06.04.2021, 1 case regd, 21 people arrested, 900 vehicles seized, Rs. 27,64,000/- fine collected by #OdishaPolice for violation of #COVID19 guidelines.

When we violate #Covid19 guidelines we risk everyone around us. Obey Covid rules. — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) April 6, 2021

The Odisha State Police Headquarters has advised people not to violate the COVID norms as it will endanger society. The government and district authorities have been taking measures to contain the surging coronavirus.

Night curfew has been clamped in 10 districts which are Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Bolangir.