COVID Norms Violation
Execution of Night curfew by Rourkela Police.
StateBreakingTop News

COVID Norms Violation: Odisha Police Collects Rs 27.64 Lakh Fine, Arrests 21

By PragativadiNews 1 0

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police have collected fines amounting to Rs 27.64 lakh for violation of COVID norms in different parts of the state on Tuesday.

As many as 21 violators have been arrested in this connection and 900 vehicles were seized, according to a tweet by Odisha Police.

<>

</>

The Odisha State Police Headquarters has advised people not to violate the COVID norms as it will endanger society.  The government and district authorities have been taking measures to contain the surging coronavirus.

Night curfew has been clamped in 10 districts which are Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Bolangir.

PragativadiNews 1 3274 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking