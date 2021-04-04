COVID Norms Violation: Cuttack Vishal Mega Mart Sealed

Cuttack: The CMC has sealed off a shopping mall in Cuttack for violation of COVID norms. Besides, two mobile shops in Cuttack’s Badambadi port have been also sealed off.

The Vishal Mega Mart showroom was sealed by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation enforcement squad on charges of Covid guidelines violation.

Earlier, the BMC had sealed off a huge mega-market in Bhubaneswar’s market building.

Strict measures are being taken by the state government and the district administration in view of the rising cases of corona infections in the state.

Action is being taken against COVID violators. COVID appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, etc. are been given emphasis.