COVID Norms Violation: 31 Arrested, Over Rs 23 L Fine Collected In Last 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police has collected a penalty of more than Rs 23 lakh from people for violating COVID-19 norms enforced to stem the spread of Covid-19 in the State.

According to the data shared by the state police headquarters, 31 people have been arrested for Covid rule violation while Rs 23,31,950 fine was collected in the past 24 hours. Besides, 361 vehicles have been seized.

From morning of 03.12.2021 to morning of 04.12.2021, 31 people arrested, 361 vehicles seized, Rs. 23,31,950/- fine collected by #OdishaPolice for violation of #COVID19 guidelines.

Stay protected from Corona. There is no room for carelessness until there is a treatment. — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) December 4, 2021

Recently, the government had asked the police to check and ensure strict compliance with COVID safety protocols, such as wearing of masks without fail, maintaining physical distance in public places, workplaces and educational institutions.