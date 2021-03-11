COVID norms ‘flouted’ during awareness drive on forest fire

Padia: The forest staff of Kalimela embarked on an awareness drive at Manyamkonda village on Wednesday on bikes but blatant violations of COVID and road safety norms have been witnessed.

The bike rally was taken out by the forest officials for making people aware of protecting forest resources and wildlife from forest fire in Malkangiri district

The Forest staff headed by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Bidyut Vishwas were seen not wearing masks and grossly flouting Covid norms. They were not even wearing helmets and throwing all the road safety measures to the winds.

The other officials present on the occasion were Dr Hanuman Manji, Forest Ranger Balaram Nayak, Forester Shibajit Mandal and Sumit Biswas.