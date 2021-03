Rourkela: Students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, who tested negative for COVID-19 have been asked to vacate hostels.

This has been informed by Registrar Pradip Kumar Das today.

However, those who came in contact with the COVID-19 positive students have been directed to stay in hostels as they will undergo COVID-19 test.

Reportedly, 14 persons have contracted the virus on the campus. The infected students have been placed under isolation and are undergoing treatment.