Covid Management: Senior IAS Officers Appointed As Observers By Odisha Govt

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government-appointed IAS officers as Observers for different districts and cities to monitor Covid management across the state.

IAS Satyabrata Sahoo has been given charge of Observer for Nuapada, Bargarh, and Balangir districts whereas Nikunja Dhal will be in charge of Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts. Chitra Arungam was appointed as Observer for Sambalpur and Sonepur districts while Anu Garg was given in charge for Bhubaneswar and Anil Samal for Cuttack.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed the Chief Secretary and senior IAS officials to tour the districts where there has been an increase in Covid cases.